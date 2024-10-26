Previous
Poison Ivy_2 by darchibald
Poison Ivy_2

More poison ivy. It's all over our village.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Dave

katy ace
Beautifully colorful
October 26th, 2024  
KV ace
So colorful… I guess I never thought about poison ivy changing color in the fall.
October 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice photo, just no touching
October 27th, 2024  
