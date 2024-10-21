Previous
Rooftop view-3 by darchibald
Rooftop view-3

The view from my roof. Yesterday's image was cropped from this. https://365project.org/darchibald/secondary/2024-10-20
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
Nice view and completely unhindered
October 21st, 2024  
