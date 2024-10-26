Previous
Poison Ivy by darchibald
Photo 610

Poison Ivy

Took a little walk and saw this poking from a fence.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV there is something very appealing about this composition
October 26th, 2024  
KV ace
Love the detail and textures.
October 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great color and texture
October 27th, 2024  
