Previous
Photo 521
Delphinium
We planted about six delphinium last year. This is the only one that came back this year., and it barely made it.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
flowers
,
delphinium
