Safe from the fox by darchibald
Safe from the fox

As I cut the grass today, I looked up into the neighbor's pine and saw grapes dangling way up in the branches.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Stephomy ace
That's how I keep my grapes safe too, only mine climb a holly tree.
September 2nd, 2024  
