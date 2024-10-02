Sign up
Photo 552
Whirl Pool
Haven't had a chance to get out lately. Posting images from the other day at Glen Falls Park.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Dave
@darchibald
katy
ace
Did you do this with ICM with a very slow shutter speed?
October 2nd, 2024
Dave
ace
Yes. I used 1/6 sec shutter speed.
October 2nd, 2024
