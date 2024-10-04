Sign up
Photo 554
Zach-2
This is Zach Arenz the New York State 2024 Teacher of the Year from Flower City School Number 54 in Rochester, NY. He was the keynote speaker and spoke about the importance of building relationships in the school environment.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1826
photos
66
followers
68
following
151% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th October 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
