River Moskva

Mikhail LermontovMotherland (1841)My motherland I love; still love of mine is odd!It’s strangely settled in my inquiring soul:The glory that’s been highly paid by blood,And full of proud trust its quiet dole,And all the old days’ legends of the country’s mightDo not produce in me a comforting delight.But I do love, not knowing why, love theseVast steppes with their cold and lasting silence,The beautiful wild woods and fields alliance,Floods of the rivers similar to seas.I like to ride by a country-road in a wagon,And peering slowly through shadows of nightIn looking for a lodging, and the way onSee a distant villages’ sad twinkling light.I like the smoke of a burnt stubble-fieldA strangle of carts at lodging in a dale,And on a hill among the yellow wheatA couple of birches yet of no avail.With joy unknown to some anotherI contemplate a filled up barn,A hut with a thatched roof, and ratherEnjoy carved shutters of the one.And in the time of festive rampingTill the midnight I’m very gladTo look at a dance with whistles and stamping,To dashing peasants tipsy chat.(Vyacheslav Chistyakov, https://stihi.ru/2011/07/30/4183)