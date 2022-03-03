Previous
“Watchman” by daryavr
184 / 365

“Watchman”

“Watchman, what of the night? Watchman, what of the night?”
The watchman said: “The morning is coming, and also the night. If you would inquire, inquire. Come again!”
Isaiah 21:11,12
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
