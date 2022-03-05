Previous
Don't shake the camera by daryavr
Don't shake the camera

For this is what Jehovah of armies says, ‘Yet once more—in a little while—and I will shake the heavens and the earth and the sea and the dry land.’ Haggai 2:6
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
