Fading day by daryavr
187 / 365

Fading day

Anyone who gazes at the land will see distressing darkness; Even the light has grown dark because of the clouds. Isaiah 5:30
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Darya Romanova

@daryavr
I am an amateur photographer. 365project is a challenge for me. My English is poor. So I will not be able to respond quickly to...
