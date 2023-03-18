Previous
D77 A sport photographer
77 / 365

D77 A sport photographer

I was walking by a football field and saw inside the fence a photographer shooting pictures for a lacrosse game. So I climbed up the fence, raised my iPhone and took a picture of him too. 😀
18th March 2023

Daryl

@darylluk
