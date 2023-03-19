Previous
Next
D78 What a weekend morning by darylluk
78 / 365

D78 What a weekend morning

As the sunlight filters through the leaves and branches of the tree, it creates a dappled effect on the ground below, casting shadows and highlights that dance with the gentle breeze.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Daryl

@darylluk
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love these long shadows!
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise