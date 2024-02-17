Previous
_P8A4543
_P8A4543

Bolsa Chica provided me with my first Bald Eagle in the wild - I hope I did this beautiful creature justice.
Dave Migliore

@dave_sandy_migliore
Jessica Eby
Lovely shot! I've seen bald eagles in the wild, but I've never had the chance to photograph one!
February 18th, 2024  
