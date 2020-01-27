Previous
Next
Wet Dog Walk by davemockford
Photo 1798

Wet Dog Walk

Pouring with rain but the dog doesn't care, I'm not sure about his human though.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise