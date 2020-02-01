Previous
On Diversion by davemockford
Photo 1804

On Diversion

Following a derailment at Eastleigh Station last Wednesday some freight trains are being diverted through Portchester. This train is about an hour into it's long journey from Southampton Docks to the Jaguar factory at Halewood in Lancashire.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Dave

