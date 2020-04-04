Previous
G is for Gulls by davemockford
Photo 1867

G is for Gulls

This amorous pair seem to spend a lot of time fending off other gulls. Today there were five gulls all calling and making a deafening racket. I believe they are a mating pair so we are in for a noisy summer I think.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
