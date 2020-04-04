Sign up
Photo 1867
G is for Gulls
This amorous pair seem to spend a lot of time fending off other gulls. Today there were five gulls all calling and making a deafening racket. I believe they are a mating pair so we are in for a noisy summer I think.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
