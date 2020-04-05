Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1868
H for Hammers
Six of my collection of various hammers see if you can identify all of them.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
1
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1868
photos
7
followers
10
following
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
5th April 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Martin
ace
Very good! Will interesting to see how we struggle with the letter i tomorrow!
April 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
