Previous
Next
J is for Jaffa Cakes by davemockford
Photo 1870

J is for Jaffa Cakes

Jaffa Cakes are a source of comfort at any time but I have to admit to a small stockpile to get me through these difficult times and as they are made from orange they MUST be one of my five a day.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh my these looks soooooooooooooooo tasty- must add to my shopping list.
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise