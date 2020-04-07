Sign up
Photo 1870
J is for Jaffa Cakes
Jaffa Cakes are a source of comfort at any time but I have to admit to a small stockpile to get me through these difficult times and as they are made from orange they MUST be one of my five a day.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Dave
@davemockford
JackieR
ace
Oh my these looks soooooooooooooooo tasty- must add to my shopping list.
April 7th, 2020
