Previous
Next
O is for Odometer by davemockford
Photo 1875

O is for Odometer

An odometer is an instrument for measuring the distance travelled by a wheeled vehicle.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise