Previous
Next
Q is for Quink by davemockford
Photo 1877

Q is for Quink

I love using a fountain pen and Parker's Quink Black Ink is my favourite colour.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise