Previous
Next
R for Rollei RPX 25 by davemockford
Photo 1878

R for Rollei RPX 25

Rollei RPX 25 is a slow, fine grain black and white film. Not my favourite slow film, Ilford Pan F is better in my opinion, but not far behind. I will need a bright sunny day to shoot this on.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise