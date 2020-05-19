Previous
Back To Normal? by davemockford
Back To Normal?

Not quite but it was great to go over to the shop do some work and then pop out for a short walk in the sunshine. I'm sure it won't be long until we can start some sort of normal life again.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Dave

@davemockford
