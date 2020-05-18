Previous
Sailboarding Photobombed by davemockford
Sailboarding Photobombed

It was a windy afternoon on the beach but sunny and this sailboarder was probably out for the first time since lockdown. Not the best photo as it was a very quick snapshot. Note the herring gull photobombing.
