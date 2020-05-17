Previous
Next
Be Alert! by davemockford
Photo 1910

Be Alert!

Seen on a wall while out for my daily walk, I was physically distanced at least 2 metres from it when I took the photo.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Martin ace
I'm surprised to see somebody leaving half a bottle of beer!
May 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise