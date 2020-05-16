Sign up
Photo 1909
W is for Wreck
This is the wreck of a caisson which was part of a Mulberry Harbour to enable troops to be resupplied in Normandy after D-Day. This particular caisson broke free from it's tow and ended up on the beach in Bognor Regis.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
16th May 2020 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Martin
ace
Wreck! Good choice! You've had some really original ideas. I'm retiring from the alphabet theme now. I've done twice round and can't think if anything for xyz!
May 16th, 2020
