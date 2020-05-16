Previous
W is for Wreck by davemockford
W is for Wreck

This is the wreck of a caisson which was part of a Mulberry Harbour to enable troops to be resupplied in Normandy after D-Day. This particular caisson broke free from it's tow and ended up on the beach in Bognor Regis.
Dave

Jane Martin ace
Wreck! Good choice! You've had some really original ideas. I'm retiring from the alphabet theme now. I've done twice round and can't think if anything for xyz!
May 16th, 2020  
