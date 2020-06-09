Previous
Ripening Raspberry by davemockford
Photo 1933

Ripening Raspberry

A few more days of warm sun and we'll be eating the first of this year's raspberries.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Dave

@davemockford
