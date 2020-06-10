Sign up
Photo 1934
Going For A Walk
Mummy duck taking her brood of nine ducklings for a walk this morning. She's done well so far, she started with ten and has only lost one so far.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute. Let's hope that her brood stay safe.
June 10th, 2020
