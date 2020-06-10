Previous
Next
Going For A Walk by davemockford
Photo 1934

Going For A Walk

Mummy duck taking her brood of nine ducklings for a walk this morning. She's done well so far, she started with ten and has only lost one so far.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So cute. Let's hope that her brood stay safe.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise