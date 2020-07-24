Previous
Finished by davemockford
Photo 1978

Finished

On the 26th June I photographed this salon with no front. Now the new shopfront and all the rendering is complete and looks great.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

