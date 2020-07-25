Previous
Pet Shop In The Rain by davemockford
Photo 1979

Pet Shop In The Rain

The rain has finally arrived and everybody has disappeared but the Pet Shop brightens up the area with it's display of plants and flowers.
Dave

I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Susan Wakely ace
Great colourful display to brighten a dull rainy day.
July 25th, 2020  
