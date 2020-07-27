Sign up
Photo 1981
Sweet Corn
I’ve tried growing sweet corn many times over the last 40 or 50 years and this is the first time I’ve managed to get cobs, hopefully they’ll ripen.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
0
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
1981
photos
9
followers
11
following
