On Yer Bike by davemockford
Photo 1982

On Yer Bike

This guy is taking Boris's advice and fending off COVID-19 by pushing his bike along the beach this morning. Having uploaded this I will probably push mine around the block for a bit.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
