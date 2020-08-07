Previous
Royal Navy Ships by davemockford
Photo 1992

Royal Navy Ships

A Type 45 destroyer, a River Class offshore patrol vessel and two aircraft carriers in Portsmouth Harbour this morning. It was very clear today and you could see Tennyson Down on the Isle of Wight in the background too.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Dave

@davemockford
Photo Details

