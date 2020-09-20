Sign up
Photo 2036
Hardy Souls
Although the forecast is for warm and hazy sunshine, first thing this morning the people on the beach had their windbreak up and coats on. Plenty of sails out to sea as well as a jet ski.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
0
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
20th September 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
