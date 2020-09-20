Previous
Next
Hardy Souls by davemockford
Photo 2036

Hardy Souls

Although the forecast is for warm and hazy sunshine, first thing this morning the people on the beach had their windbreak up and coats on. Plenty of sails out to sea as well as a jet ski.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise