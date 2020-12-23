Previous
Wrong Lens by davemockford
Photo 2130

Wrong Lens

A flash of blue and the Kingfisher landed briefly on the railings. High ISO and a not very long zoom meant abit of a fuzzy shot but still recognisable - just.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Dave

I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see.
December 23rd, 2020  
