Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2130
Wrong Lens
A flash of blue and the Kingfisher landed briefly on the railings. High ISO and a not very long zoom meant abit of a fuzzy shot but still recognisable - just.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2130
photos
10
followers
12
following
583% complete
View this month »
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd December 2020 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see.
December 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close