Photo 2135
Sea and Sky
I was hoping to take some snow pictures today but we didn't even get any rain so a picture of the sea crashing against the remains of a section of Mulberry Harbour will have to do as a sunstitute.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
0
1
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
