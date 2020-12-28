Previous
Next
Sea and Sky by davemockford
Photo 2135

Sea and Sky

I was hoping to take some snow pictures today but we didn't even get any rain so a picture of the sea crashing against the remains of a section of Mulberry Harbour will have to do as a sunstitute.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise