Rail Replacement by davemockford
Rail Replacement

A typical Christmas and New Year sight around the country as a rail replacement bus pulls up at the nearest stop to Portchester Station on it's way to Fareham.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Dave

Susan Wakely ace
I guess it’s “essential” work on the rail line!
January 2nd, 2021  
