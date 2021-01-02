Sign up
Photo 2140
Rail Replacement
A typical Christmas and New Year sight around the country as a rail replacement bus pulls up at the nearest stop to Portchester Station on it's way to Fareham.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
1
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2140
photos
10
followers
12
following
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
2nd January 2021 8:47am
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess it’s “essential” work on the rail line!
January 2nd, 2021
