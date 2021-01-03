Previous
Red Berries by davemockford
Photo 2141

Red Berries

I'm not a plant expert so I can't tell you what this is but the red berries really stood out in the gloom this morning.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Dave

@davemockford
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Stinking Iris. The flowers are a delicate purple. Never got close enough to see if the stink.
January 3rd, 2021  
