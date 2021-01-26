Sign up
Photo 2164
Coming Soon
It was a pub then a convenience store but the chain that owned it went under. It was then going to be a Community Pub but Covid put paid to that idea so now it's going to be a One Stop convenience store despite local objections.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
2
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2164
photos
11
followers
11
following
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 50D
Taken
26th January 2021 9:34am
Krista Marson
ace
lots of changes
January 26th, 2021
Delboy79
Sign of the times I'm afraid
January 26th, 2021
