Previous
Next
Watching by davemockford
Photo 2165

Watching

I often see this person sitting here in the morning just watching the sea it seems.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise