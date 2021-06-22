Previous
Better Late Than Never by davemockford
Photo 2311

Better Late Than Never

The Arum Lilies at the duck pond always give a good show but this year the frost caught them and they disappeared. However, last week one of the volunteers cut the undergrowth back and today there was a solitary lily standing in the rain.
Dave

