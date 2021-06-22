Sign up
Photo 2311
Better Late Than Never
The Arum Lilies at the duck pond always give a good show but this year the frost caught them and they disappeared. However, last week one of the volunteers cut the undergrowth back and today there was a solitary lily standing in the rain.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
22nd June 2021 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
