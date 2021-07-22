Previous
You Can't See Me! by davemockford
Photo 2341

You Can't See Me!

I saw the egret fly into the trees but it was well camouflaged against the leaves.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Dave

@davemockford
Susan Wakely ace
I never tire of seeing a majestic egret.
July 22nd, 2021  
