Photo 2341
You Can't See Me!
I saw the egret fly into the trees but it was well camouflaged against the leaves.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Susan Wakely
ace
I never tire of seeing a majestic egret.
July 22nd, 2021
