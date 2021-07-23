Previous
Next
Floating In The Air by davemockford
Photo 2342

Floating In The Air

Thanks to the fork lift truck this boat looked as though it was floating through the air.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise