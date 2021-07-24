Previous
White Custard Zucchino by davemockford
White Custard Zucchino

A summer squash and this be one is nearly ready to eat and very tasty it will be.
Dave

bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting shaped Zucchino- hope you will enjoy !
July 24th, 2021  
