Photo 2557
Watering
The fields are so dry that farmers are watering their crops already. We are suffering the same problem in our own garden, I don't remember having to water in May for a very long time.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2558
photos
11
followers
11
following
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
10th May 2022 1:33pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It has been so dry - but it is raining here today - enough to make any difference I wonder !!
May 11th, 2022
