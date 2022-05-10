Previous
Next
Watering by davemockford
Photo 2557

Watering

The fields are so dry that farmers are watering their crops already. We are suffering the same problem in our own garden, I don't remember having to water in May for a very long time.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
It has been so dry - but it is raining here today - enough to make any difference I wonder !!
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise