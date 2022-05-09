Previous
Plastic Sweetcorn by davemockford
Photo 2556

Plastic Sweetcorn

A lot of the fields around us are covered in plastic sheets and sown with sweetcorn seeds. I hope the plastic is bio degradable and unfortunately the sweetcorn is for animal feed. Looks like I'll have to grow my own again this year.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Dave

@davemockford
Photo Details

