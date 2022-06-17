Insulators

In the "good old days" of telephones each house that could afford a telephone would have a pair of uninsulate copper wires, known as open wire, running from the nearest pole to the premises which terminated on a pair of insulators before being connected to a cable that ran into the house. Since the 1960s 'open wire' has ceased to be used and insulated twin cable used in it's place. However there are still houses, like this one, that still has it's original insulators on an incorrectly fitted wall bracket. The long piece should be down the side of the house to take the strain.