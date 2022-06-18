Sign up
Photo 2596
Portchester Gala
Once a year Portchester Castle grounds are transformed into a hive of human activity. Stalls, exhibitions, ice cream vans you name it it's probably here somewhere.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Views
5
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
18th June 2022 12:50pm
