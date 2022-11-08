Previous
He’s Coming Soon by davemockford
Photo 2635

He’s Coming Soon

Decorating the pontoon on The Chichester Ship Canal in the Chichester basin.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So exciting.
November 8th, 2022  
