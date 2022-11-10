Previous
Autumn Colours by davemockford
Photo 2636

Autumn Colours

All the leaves are brown
And the sky is grey
I've been for a walk
On an autumn day.

To slightly alter the lyrics of California Dreamin' by the Mamas & Papas
10th November 2022

Dave

@davemockford
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture, and just love that song!
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
